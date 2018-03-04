Son of the late Rev. Billy Graham shares photo of his father's grave marker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The son of the late Rev. Billy Graham shared a picture of his father’s grave marker Saturday, one day after the reverend was laid to rest at the library that bears his name.
Franklin Graham posted the photo on Twitter. It shows the reverend’s grave marker etched with the words, “Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Billy Graham
Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ
John 14:6
The grave marker also references scripture -- John 14:6 -- a verse central to Graham's preaching.
The scripture reads, “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’”
Graham was laid to rest Friday beside the grave of his beloved wife, Ruth. His celebration of life was held under a tent -- a symbol of how he conducted his crusades.
Thousands came to pay their final respects, including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and dignitaries from around the world.
All five of the reverend's children spoke about their father at the emotional service.
