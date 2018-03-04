  • SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Tuesday

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Air Force. 

    >> Read more trending news

    A launch forecast issued by the Air Force shows the launch window is between 12:33 a.m. and 2:33 a.m.

    The weather is 90 percent favorable for launch, according to the Air Force forecast. 

    SpaceX delayed the Falcon 9 launch last weekend to perform further testing on the rocket fairing’s pressurization system. 

    The launch was slated to go from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early last Sunday.

    The company intends to launch a Hispasat 30W-6 spacecraft, a Spanish commercial communications satellite, to a geostationary transfer orbit, according to NASA. 

    The company said it will not attempt a landing of the Falcon 9 first stage during this launch. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories