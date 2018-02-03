Spice Girls confirm reunion is in the works

The Spice Girls have teased a reunion before, but this week band members confirmed they are once again working together, Variety reported.
In a statement, the band said that “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”
Band members Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) posted messages and photographs on social media to hint they were working together.
“Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well,” Horner tweeted.
The group met at Horner’s house in England with former manager Simon Fuller, the BBC reported. They have reunited before, for a greatest hits tour and a performance at the 2012 London Olympics.
Chisholm told BBC radio Saturday that nothing is “set in stone,” but was encouraged by the positive reactions on social media, Variety reported.
