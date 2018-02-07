0 Spice Girls reuniting for tour, report says

After years of rumors, the Spice Girls may finally be reuniting for real this time in the form of a tour.

TMZ reported that the girl group, made up of Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Mel B (Scary Spice), met with their former manager, Simon Fuller, to plan a tour. The celebrity gossip site, citing unnamed sources, said the women met with Fuller to roughly plan a tour.

The report has not been confirmed by any former members of the group or Fuller, according to Billboard.

On Feb. 2, Bunton posted an Instagram photo with Mel B, Beckham, Halliwell and Melanie C. The image was captioned, “Great catch up with my girls! #bffs always. The future is looking spicy!”

Variety reported Feb. 3 that the group confirmed they were coming back together for “new opportunities,” but specifics were not given.

“We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations,” the group said in a statement.

The group, which released three albums in its prime, disbanded in 2001 after releasing “Spiceworld” in 2000. The Spice Girls debuted with the hit “Wannabe” in 1996 in the U.K. and 1997 in the U.S.

The group previously reunited for a tour more than a decade ago during 2007’s “The Return of the Spice Girls” tour. That world tour ran through 2008.

