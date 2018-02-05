'Star Wars' ‘Solo' trailer debuts

We know the story about how the plans to the Death Star got to the rebels. We know the history of the Skywalker family. Now, we’re learning the background about the rogue pilot, scoundel-turned hero, Han Solo.
The first full trailer for the upcoming movie, “Solo, A Star Wars Story,” premiered Monday morning after a teaser was released during Super Bowl LII.
In the clips we see the first glimpses of the Millenium Falcon, a young Solo, played by Alden Ehrenrich, and a young Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover. You also see Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett and Emilia Clarke as Qi’Ra.
Super Bowl LII teaser trailer:
Solo: A Star Wars Story. Trailer Tomorrow. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/y6l5P0K53n— Star Wars (@starwars) February 4, 2018
“Solo, A Star Wars Story” comes out on May 25.
