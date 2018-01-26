State of the Union response: Nine things to know about Joseph Kennedy III

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, (D-Mass.), will deliver the Democrats’ response to the State of the Union speech, party leaders announced Friday.
Kennedy, who is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and a three-term congressman from Massachusetts, will give the response following President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday.
“While President Trump has consistently broken his promises to the middle class, Congressman Kennedy profoundly understands the challenges facing hard-working men and women across the country," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), said in a statement. "His leadership has been vital in educating a next-generation workforce, in creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and in expanding opportunities for the middle class.”
Here are a nine things you may not know about Kennedy:
- Kennedy is 37 years old. He was born in Brighton, Mass., and raised in Boston.
- His father is Joseph Kennedy II, the son of Robert Kennedy.
- He and twin brother Matthew, are the oldest of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s grandsons.
- Kennedy speaks fluent Spanish.
- He volunteered with the Peace Corps.
- He was an assistant district attorney before he was elected to Congress
- He is married to Lauren Anne Birchfield, an attorney.
- The couple met in a Harvard Law School class taught by then-future Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.). They have two children.
- Kennedy’s net worth is estimated to be between $15 million and $55 million.
Source: Joekennedyforcongress.com; Business Insider
