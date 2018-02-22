0 Steve Wilkos admits to lying about car crash, arrested on DUI charge

DARIEN, Conn. - Steve Wilkos, a former security guard on “The Jerry Springer Show,” admitted that he lied about what really happened in a January car crash in Connecticut.

At the time of the Jan. 21 crash, Wilkos told TMZ he crashed after becoming distracted while reaching for his glasses. Just one month later, he confessed to the tabloid that he made the story up and admitted that the crash happened as a result of him driving under the influence of alcohol.

In January, Wilkos struck several poles and a tree before his vehicle rolled over. He was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries before being released. No other injuries were reported at the time.

People reported that Wilkos turned himself in on Wednesday after learning the Darien Police Department had a warrant out for his arrest. A news release from the Darien Police Department said a judge set bail for the TV talk show host at $1,500, which Wilkos posted that day and was released. The publication reports that his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .29 percent, which is over the legal limit.

Following the arrest, Wilkos issued a statement to TMZ.

“Over the course of my life, I have been struggling with bouts of depression and on the day of my accident, I had a complete lapse in judgment which resulted in me drinking and getting behind the wheel of my car,” the statement said. “This experience reinforces my commitment to get the professional help that I need and I have recently completed an intensive medically supervised program.”

Wilkos is set to appear in court March 5.

