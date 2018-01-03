Street racing father crashes, kills 4-year-old daughter, police say

0

CINCINNATI, Ohio - An Ohio man’s decision to street race cost him more than his car, according to authorities.

Terence McNulty, 25, is accused of racing his 2004 Ford Taurus against a 2001 Audi A6 allegedly driven by Gerald Howell, 30, reported WCPO. The men were going northbound on a Cincinnati road when the vehicles made contact with each other, police said. McNulty’s vehicle reportedly careened into a 2004 Subaru Forester in the opposite lane and went off the road and over a guardrail.

In the car with McNulty was his 4-year-old daughter, who was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center after sustaining life-threatening injuries. A report from the Associated Press indicated that she was wearing a seat belt but not in a car seat at the time of the crash.

“She is in the worst shape of everyone,” noted police Sgt. Mike Machenheimer after the crash, according to CNN.

The little girl passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Machenheimer said the four drivers involved in the various crashes — police said Howell hit a car going southbound after making contact with McNulty — will “be OK.” He added, there are “some injuries but not life-threatening.”

Criticizing the alleged street racers, Machenheimer said, “It’s very dangerous, especially on a street that is heavily traveled like Winton Road is. Even on a holiday, there’s still quite a bit of traffic.”

Though an investigation is currently underway, McNulty and Howell are likely to face charges related to reckless driving. The charges may be more severe given the death of McNulty’s daughter.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

