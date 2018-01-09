Student killed after drunken driver crashes truck into bar

MARYVILLE, Mo. - A university student was struck and killed after a pickup truck crashed through a wall of a bar she was at Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State University student Morgan McCoy, 19, of Liberty, was at the Palms Bar and Grill when a vehicle crashed into the building around 12:40 a.m., according to the school.
Our University community is mourning one of our own after an accident this morning: https://t.co/wLuJvDQtDO— NW Missouri State (@NWMOSTATE) January 7, 2018
She was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
McCoy, an elementary education major, was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and worked at the university’s school of education.
Bar owner Erik Schreiber, a retired police officer, takes safety seriously.
"It’s been a really rough to deal with, knowing that inside those walls I did everything I could and a random bad decision by somebody affects the whole community like this,” Schreiber told WDAF.
He started a GoFundMe to help McCoy’s family with funeral expenses.
The driver, Alex Allen, 21, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to KMA. He had a blood alcohol level of .207, according to KMA. A driver is considered impaired at .08.
