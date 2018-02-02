0 Study: Men in this Texas city are the worst-behaved singles in the nation

Just in time for Valentine’s Day: men in Austin are the worst behaved, according to a new survey by Match.com.

According to the dating website’s annual “Singles in America” study, the worst-behaved singles in the country live in Austin. (Disclaimer: Match didn’t say how they conducted the study -- we’ve reached out to them for more information -- so take this with a grain of salt).

According to the study, men in Austin are 400 percent more likely to breadcrumb a date, 549 percent more likely to ghost somebody and 297 percent more likely to come back as a zombie.

A quick glossary: “Breadcrumbing” means to lead somebody on even if you aren’t interested in dating them by dropping little breadcrumbs to keep them just interested enough. “Ghosting” means a person has completely stopped talking to a person they’re dating, usually by not texting them back. Being a “zombie” means the person who ghosted you has emerged from the grave (usually by hitting you up on social media or via text after weeks or months of not hearing from them).

Sixty-five percent of single people in Austin have admitted to breadcrumbing somebody, 75 percent have admitted to ghosting somebody and 59 percent have admitted to coming back as a zombie.

Here’s the thing, though: according to the study, if you’ve been ghosted, zombie’d or breadcrumbed, you’re 64 percent more likely to find a sexual partner this year, and you’re 124 percent more likely to go on a date than other singles. There’s always a silver lining, folks.

Where are all the good men, then? According to the study, men in El Paso are least likely to breadcrumb a date, and men in Seattle are least likely to ghost a date. If you don’t want to be visited by a zombie, head to Fort Worth.

