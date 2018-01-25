0 Super Bowl LII: A guide to parking, tailgating (you can't), transportation, what to leave at home

It’s the game you wait for each year, even if you are not a fan of the NFL. It’s an excuse for a party. It’s the TV broadcast that millions watch only for the commercials.

It’s super in just about every way.

If you are lucky enough to have snagged a ticket to 2018 Super Bowl – the least expensive is around $3,600, and the most expensive costs $25,000 – then you’ll be among the thousands in the U.S. Bank Stadium cheering on the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles. If you’re like the rest of us, you’ll be watching the game on TV.

If you’re making the trip to Minneapolis, here is what the NFL and the city of Minneapolis say you need to know about the 2018 Super Bowl:

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Who: The New England Patriots vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota. U.S. Stadium is in downtown Minneapolis on the corner of South 6th Street and 11th Avenue South close to the Mississippi River. The address is 401 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415.

What time do the gates open: The stadium gates and Gameday Fan Plaza both open at 1 p.m. The teams warm-up beginning at 4:15 p.m. Player introductions and the national anthem starts at 5 p.m. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. All times are Central time.

How do you get to the stadium: According to organizers, “Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the expanded service options provided by METRO. You can go to metrotransit.org/superbowl for more information. Those using the METRO will pass through security checkpoints and board the light rail with their Super Bowl LII ticket and Gameday Fan Express Pass at either Mall of America (Blue Line) or Stadium Village (Green Line).”

What if you are driving: You will need a parking permit to enter U.S. Bank Stadium parking lots. To purchase parking for sedans or SUVs, go to parksuperbowl.com. Oversized vehicles parking will be at the University of Minnesota.

What about Ride-sharing: Uber customers will be dropped off and picked up at the corner of Washington and Portland Avenues.

Taxi’s and Lyft will be available at the intersection of 13th Avenue South and West River Parkway. Click here for rideshare information.

What transportation options are available for the disabled: Contact the Mobility Assistance Hotline 612.928.2458 or email superbowlada@gmail.com if you will need mobility assistance on game day.

Are shuttles available from my parking lot to the stadium: No.

What time do the parking lots open and close: All parking ramps and lots open at 11 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. Monday.

Are tickets still available: Ticket Exchange powered by Ticketmaster is the official resale marketplace of the NFL where fans can buy and resell verified authentic 2018 Super Bowl tickets. Visit NFLTicketExchange.com for more information. Fans can also visit NFLOnLocation.com for information on ticket packages.

What items are prohibited from the stadium: From Super Bowl Inc.: prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses or bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags/drawstring bags that are not clear or exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, luggage of any kind, computer bags, binocular cases and camera bags, and large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers.

The following list of prohibited items is a guide only. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

Alcohol -- unless purchased at an NFL venue

Animals -- except service animals

Banners, signs -- any object that obstructs the view of others

Batter- operated clothing -- socks, jackets, etc.

Beach balls or inflatable devices

Beverage -- unless purchased at an NFL venue

Camcorders

Containers of any type

Cigarettes, e-cigarettes, all smoking devices

Drones; unmanned aircraft devices UAVs

Food -- unless purchased at an NFL venue

Footballs

Fireworks

Frisbees

Illegal substances

Laptop computers

Laser lights and pointers

Mace/pepper spray

Motorized scooters (unless being used by guests with disabilities) and skateboards

Noisemakers and horns

Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind

Selfie sticks

Strollers

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons, knives, explosives and firearms

Whistles

What size bag can I bring to the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inchs by 6 inchs by 12 inches or

1-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar), and

small clutch bags, 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Can you tailgate in the parking lot: No.

Can you bring food/drinks into the stadium: No.

How do you find important alerts regarding the status of the game: Go to NFL.com/SBApp or the app store to download What about social media: You can tweet about the game on Twitter. Follow @SuperBowl and @MNSuperBowl, and tag your posts and photos with #SBLII.

Is there Wi-Fi in the stadium: Yes



Official balls for the NFL Super Bowl LII football game are seen at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, in Minneapolis, MN. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

