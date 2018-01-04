Superintendent announces snow day in 'Like a Prayer' cover song

HOLBROOK, Mass - Snow days are designed to keep students and faculty members safe, but that doesn't mean administrators need to have a somber tone during the announcement.
Holbrook Public Schools Superintendent Julie Hamilton showed off her singing skills Wednesday when announcing a snow day for students.
Hamilton and her colleagues covered Madonna's "Like a Prayer" for the fun announcement, with lyrics including "Weather is a mystery / everyone must stay inside / I hear the wind's insane / so you must stay home."
Check out the full video below.
