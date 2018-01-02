  • Supermoon 2018: 12 must-see photos capture New Year's 'wolf moon'

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The new year kicked off with a stunning lunar display – the first supermoon of 2018, also known as the "wolf moon."

    >> Click here or scroll down to see 12-must see photographs of the phenomenon

    >> Read more trending news 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories