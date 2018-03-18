SXSW 2018: Bill Murray recites poem on street while wearing overalls, bucket hat

AUSTIN, Texas - Bill Murray has arrived at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.
He’s in town for multiple reasons – the premiere of Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” on Saturday night, a dedication at the Belo Center for New Media at the University of Texas on Saturday afternoon and an appearance at the Long Center on Sunday night.
In true Bill Murray fashion, he also appeared on Sixth Street on Saturday evening and recited a poem while wearing overalls and a bucket hat, likely to promote his Long Center show at which he’ll be sharing stories and poetry. Anderson made an appearance, too:
