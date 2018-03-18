  • SXSW 2018: Bill Murray recites poem on street while wearing overalls, bucket hat

    By: Katey Psencik, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    AUSTIN, Texas - Bill Murray has arrived at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

    He’s in town for multiple reasons – the premiere of Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” on Saturday night, a dedication at the Belo Center for New Media at the University of Texas on Saturday afternoon and an appearance at the Long Center on Sunday night.

    >> On Austin360.com: Complete coverage of SXSW

    >> Read more trending news 

    In true Bill Murray fashion, he also appeared on Sixth Street on Saturday evening and recited a poem while wearing overalls and a bucket hat, likely to promote his Long Center show at which he’ll be sharing stories and poetry. Anderson made an appearance, too:

    >> Click here to watch

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    SXSW 2018: Bill Murray recites poem on street while wearing overalls, bucket hat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman buys $600 worth of Girl Scout cookies, has Scouts give them out…

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Roots' SXSW show canceled after bomb threat; man arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen hit by bus during Washington D.C. field trip dies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man steals Jeep from dealership during test drive, police say