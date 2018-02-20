Sylvester Stallone assures fans he is 'alive and well' after death hoax goes viral

Actor Sylvester Stallone is the victim of a death hoax.
A rumor claiming that the 71-year-old actor had passed away recently surfaced on social media — and he was not happy about it.
Stallone took to Twitter to express his annoyance.
“Please ignore the stupidity,” the “Rocky” star tweeted Monday. “Alive and well and happy and healthy … Still punching!”
Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching! https://t.co/sgRhOguHhs— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) February 19, 2018
Stallone’s younger brother, Frank, also took to the social media platform to inform everyone of the death hoax. And he wasn’t happy either.
“Rumors that my brother is dead are false,” he wrote. “What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don’t deserve a place in society.”
Rumors that my brother is dead are false. What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don’t deserve a place in society.@FoxNews @seanhannity @greggutfeld— Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 19, 2018
