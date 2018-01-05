Taco Bell rings in new year with new fries

Yo quiero Taco Bell fries!
The purveyor of late-night binges, Taco Bell, has announced it is adding a fast-food staple with a Taco Bell twist to its menu.
The company will be rolling out Nacho Fries on Jan. 25.
An order will cost only $1 and will come with Mexican seasoning sprinkled on the fries and a side of nacho cheese to dip into.
For a few more bucks, fry aficionados can have them Supreme or Bell Grande, both with additional toppings.
The Nacho Fries will also be available in a $5 box with a Doritos Loco Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and medium drink.
Taco Bell plans to add 20 $1 menu items in 2018.
The Nacho Fries were tested in West Virginia and Bakersfield, California last year.
