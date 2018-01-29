Target to test same-day delivery

Target is stepping up its delivery game.
The retailer is testing out a new same-day delivery program starting in February.
Shoppers in parts of Boston, Miami and Minneapolis will be able to chose same-day delivery of orders placed before 1:30 p.m.
The option comes with a $10 fee.
Shoppers will be able to have some groceries, housewares and electronics delivered to their homes hours after ordering thanks to the service Shipt, USAToday reported.
Target bought Shipt in December for $550 million.
Shipt uses personal shoppers who select items that are ordered and then deliver them to shoppers.
Target launched its in-store pickup and online services last fall.
