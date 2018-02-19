Teen arrested in connection with Instagram death threat aimed at S. Florida school

A 15-year-old Florida boy was arrested after posting a message on Instagram threatening to kill people at several Broward County schools, authorities said.
Just after midnight Friday, Broward Sheriff's Office detectives were notified about the online post from a Fort Lauderdale teen. He posted it one day after 17 people were killed during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The teen told detectives that the post was a joke aimed to scare his cousin and he appeared remorseful, according to a sheriff’s news release.
The juvenile is facing one count of sending a written threat to kill, which is a third-degree felony.
