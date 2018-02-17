Tennessee authorities arrest 'King Pin Granny'

PARSONS, Tenn. - Authorities said they have caught the “King Pin Granny” in Tennessee.
A 75-year-old woman was arrested Feb. 9 in a large drug bust in Decatur County, police said. Police raided the home of Betty Jean Jordan in Parsons and allegedly confiscated more than 1,000 prescription pills, including morphine, Xanex and Oxycodone, WZTV reported.
Law enforcement officials nicknamed Jordan the “King Pin Granny.” She was charged with three counts of drug manufacturing, delivery, sale and possessoin of schedule II, two counts of possession of a legend drug with intent, possession of a legend drug and evading arrest, WZTV reported.
Jordan was booked in the Decatur County Jail and is free after a $50,000 bond was posted, WZTV reported.
