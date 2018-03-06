Texas country and Red Dirt musician, singer-songwriter Brandon Jenkins has passed away

Texas country and Red Dirt singer-songwriter Brandon Jenkins.
Jenkins passed away on March 2 after he failed to full recovery from surgery to replace a heart valve on Feb. 21. He was just 48 years old.
Farewell Brandon Jenkins. Tough loss for fans of Red Dirt and the Texas and Okla Music Scene. Even tougher for those that knew him. It happened so fast. We never know our time....make the best of what we are given. Life owes us nothing. RIP @reddirtlegend .. . . . . . : : : #RIP #brandonjenkins #music #singersongwriter #americana #americanamusic #texasmusicscene #texasmusic #reddirt #reddirtmusic #countrymusic #realcountrymusic #oklahoma #texas #reddirtlegend #reddirtreverend
Recognizable for his red beard, Jenkin’s humble, yet humorous personality was apparent even as he faced this most recent serious surgery. He maintained his upbeat optimism even as he headed into surgery. However, due to apparent complications resulting from significant blood loss, Brandon never stabilized.
Going by the tongue-in-cheek moniker of “Red Dirt Legend” on his social media pages, Brandon was as beloved for his kindness, generosity and wit as he was for his award-winning songwriting. Brandon released his first project, “Faded,” in 1996 on his own label, well before independent artist releases were deemed viable, and while he did release several albums on record labels, for his most recent albums, he returned to his own Red Dirt Legend Recordings label.
Fellow Red Dirt artists like Stoney LaRue and Bleu Edmonson have been proponents of Brandon’s work, and he had shared the stage with fan favorites like Willie Nelson, Sunny Sweeney, Pat Green and Deana Carter.
Our hearts go out to Brandon’s family, friends and fans, as well as to the Red Dirt community, which lost a true warrior for its format.
