Texas high school student rescued after getting stuck in cave

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An 18-year-old Texas high school student was freed after being stuck in a cave for more than 10 hours, KENS reported.
San Antonio fire crews rescued the woman, who got stuck in a cave during a field trip at the Robber Baron Cave in San Antonio.
“She told her mom, ‘I didn't want to die in there,’” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told KENS. “We had a plan, and fortunately Plan A worked out for us. It was very difficult to chip away at that rock.”
Firefighters were called to the Robber Baron Cave at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, KENS reported. The woman somehow got stuck in a narrow area called the “hole in the floor.” That spot is about 350 feet inside the cave.
The experienced cavers who were with the students worked for about an hour to free her, then contacted emergency personnel, KENS reported.
The woman was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, KENS reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}