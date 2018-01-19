Texas' 'Tourniquet Killer' executed via lethal injection

Houston’s “Tourniquet Killer” became the nation’s first prisoner executed in 2018, KTRK reported Thursday.
Anthony Allen Shores, 55, who admitted to killing a woman and three girls in the 1980s and ‘90s, was executed by lethal injection, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.
Shores received his nickname because of his method of using handmade tourniquets to torture and murder his victims, KTRK reported.
Shore was convicted for the 1992 strangling of 21-year-old Maria del Carmen Estrada, KTRK reported. Estrada’s body was found dumped in the drive-thru of a Dairy Queen in Houston.
Shore’s other victims included 14-year-old Laurie Lee Tremblay, 16-year-old Dana Sanchez and 9-year-old Diana Rebollar. All of the victims were raped and tortured, KTRK reported.
Shore asked for the death penalty when he was convicted in 2004, CNN reported. When he was convicted in 2004, Shore asked for the death penalty.
Before his execution, Shore apologized, saying he wished he could undo his past, CNN reported.
