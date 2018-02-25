0 Texas transgender wrestler wins second straight state title

A transgender wrestler from Texas successfully defended his Class 6A girls championship Saturday night, WFAA reported

Mack Beggs, from Euless Trinity near Dallas, improved to 36-0, capping his season with a 15-3 victory against Chelsea Sanchez of Morton Ranch High school. Beggs, 18, also defeated Sanchez last season in the 110-pound division, WFAA reported.

Last year, a parent filed a lawsuit to prevent Beggs from wrestling in the female division.

Beggs began transitioning from female to male a few years ago by using testosterone, which was the reason the lawsuit was filed, WFAA reported. But according to the Texas University Interscholastic League, it is not a banned substance since it comes from a physician.

A state law passed in 2016 says that athletes must compete as the gender listed on their birth certificates, WFAA reported..

Marco Karem, Beggs’ father, told WFAA that his son’s achievement was an inspiration.“He inspires a lot of people, and if he can help just one person -- then it’s worth it to Mack,” Karem said.

Mack Beggs heard several boos and jeers during the state final but shrugged it off, WFAA reported.

"I don't care, I gave my all in that match," he said. "You put me in front of anybody and I'll wrestle them.

"Each time I read comments, they all say the same thing about steroids. It all comes down to technique and who has the most heart."

Beggs is considering a men’s wrestling scholarship in college and is hoping to schedule a time for his “top surgery” by a doctor in Plano, The Dallas Morning News reported.

He also wants to train for the Olympics. Both the NCAA and the Olympics have rules in place that allow athletes to compete as the gender they identify with, WFAA reported.

