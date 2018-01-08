  • NCAA Championship: What you need to know about the game, the teams, the tickets and Trump's visit

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The college football National Championship game is only hours away.

    Here is a guide to what you need to know about the game, the teams, the president’s visit and the price of a ticket (hint: it’s really high).

    The game

    • The weather is looking cold and wet for Monday night’s game. Here’s the forecast.
    • Tempted to put that drone you got for Christmas up in the air to get a gander at who is going in the National Championship game? Bad idea. Don’t do it, the FBI is warning.
    • How did we get here? Here’s a look at the history of the college football national championship game. 
    • If you are lucky enough to be going to the game in Atlanta, here’s a guide to parking, tailgating, how MARTA will work and what not to bring to the stadium.
    • Officials are telling fans to enter the stadium through Gates 2, 3 and 4.

    Tickets

    The team, coaches, wives

    President Trump’s visit

    • President Trump is planning to attend the championship game. Here’s a look at when he will arrive in Atlanta.

    Other entertainment

