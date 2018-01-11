These are the 25 highest-paying jobs of 2018

A career in medicine is one of the best-paying jobs of 2018, according to a new list.
U.S. News & World Report has released its Best Jobs 2018 ranking, which is composed of 12 sub-rankings, including best business jobs, best tech jobs and highest-paying jobs.
Analysts at the site collected projected data on job openings between 2016 and 2026 as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for the ranking, and focused on the job titles that topped the list.
Each job was scored based on a variety of metrics, including median salary, employment rate, 10-year growth volume, stress level, work-life balance and more.
Of the 25 best-paying jobs on the list, the top 11 fall under the health care industry, with anesthesiologist topping the list.
Here are the 25 best-paying jobs of 2018 and their median salaries, according to U.S. News & World Report:
1. Anesthesiologist, $208,000
2. Surgeon, $208,000
3. Obstetrician and gynecologist, $208,000
4. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon, $208,000
5. Orthodontist, $208,000
6. Physician, $196,380
7. Psychiatrist, $194,740
8. Pediatrician, $168,990
9. Dentist, $153,900
10. Prosthodontist, $126,050
11. Nurse anesthetist, $160,270
12. Petroleum engineer, $128,230
13. IT manager, $135,800
14. Marketing manager, $131, 180
15. Podiatrist, $124,830
16. Lawyer, $118,160
17. Financial manager, $121,750
18. Sales manager, $117,960
19. Financial advisor, $90,530
20. Business operations manager, $99,310
21. Pharmacist, $122,230
22. Optometrist, $106,140
23. Actuary, $100,610
24. Political scientist, $114,290
25. Medical and health services manager, $95,540
Learn more about the ranking at U.S. News & World Report.
