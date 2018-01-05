These are the best diets for 2018

With so many diets and fitness fads, it can be difficult to determine which might be best for you. However, a new ranking might make the decision a little easier.
U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the best diets, including ones specifically for weight loss.
For their eighth annual round-up, the publication’s editors and reporters looked into medical journals and government reports to create in-depth profiles for diets.
A panel of national health experts, including nutritionists, dietitians and specialists in diabetes, heart health, human behavior and weight loss, then reviewed the summaries. They considered factors such as how easy the diets were to follow, their ability to produce short-term and long-term weight loss and their safety.
U.S. News analysts then converted the experts’ ratings into scores, ultimately constructing nine sets of best diets rankings: best diets overall, best commercial diets, best weight-loss diets, best for diabetes, best heart-healthy, best for healthy eating, easiest to follow, plant-based and best fast weight-loss diets.
Here are the top 10 best diets overall:
- DASH, Mediterranean (tie)
- The Flexitarian
- Weight Watchers
- MIND, TLC, Volumetrics (tie)
- Mayo Clinic
- Ornish
- The Fertility
Here are the top 10 best diets specifically for weight loss:
- Weight Watchers
- Volumetrics
- Jenny Craig
- Vegan
- The Flexitarian
- DASH, The Engine 2, Ornish, Raw Food, SlimFast (tie)
