Thief creates spectacle, robbing bank in dress, purple scarf and hat

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - Pittsburgh police are searching for a thief who held up a bank wearing a woman’s dress, a purple scarf and hat and sunglasses.
Pittsburgh Police released these photos of a suspected bank robber wearing a dress and a purple hat and scarf during a heist Thursday morning.
Police say the thief robbed a local bank Thursday morning around 10:30 and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspected thief.
They’re asking anyone with information to call the FBI.
