  • ‘This Is Us' fans grieving over Jack Pearson's death

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The death of Jack Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us” television show has been expected since the show’s first season, but it finally happened on Super Sunday, Variety reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Spoiler alert: If you recorded the show and haven’t watched it yet, skip this article.

    In the episode that aired Jan. 23, Pearson’s home catches fire when a faulty slow-cooker is left plugged in overnight. Viewers were left with the impression that Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died in the fire, but in Sunday’s episode, which followed Super Bowl LII, he walked away from the blaze. Pearson appeared to be all right, but when he checks into a hospital because of smoke inhalation and second-degree burns on his hands, he dies of a heart attack, CNN reported.

    Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their sadness at losing Pearson.

    “It’s 5 a.m. and I’m ugly crying because of this show,” one fan tweeted.

    “Everybody deserves to be loved by a Jack Pearson,” tweeted another.

    “Who needs dumb boys to break your heart when you can watch #ThisIsUs.” tweeted a third person.

    A Twitter spokesman said this week’s show received the most tweets since the series debuted, CNN reported.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: