0 ‘This Is Us' fans grieving over Jack Pearson's death

The death of Jack Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us” television show has been expected since the show’s first season, but it finally happened on Super Sunday, Variety reported.

>> Read more trending news

Spoiler alert: If you recorded the show and haven’t watched it yet, skip this article.

Hope everyone is feelin ok. Was a tough night. But I was happy to be with these 3 (@Logan_Shroyer you were missed bud). #ThisIsUs. MV pic.twitter.com/H0jWtAAx5m — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 5, 2018

In the episode that aired Jan. 23, Pearson’s home catches fire when a faulty slow-cooker is left plugged in overnight. Viewers were left with the impression that Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died in the fire, but in Sunday’s episode, which followed Super Bowl LII, he walked away from the blaze. Pearson appeared to be all right, but when he checks into a hospital because of smoke inhalation and second-degree burns on his hands, he dies of a heart attack, CNN reported.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their sadness at losing Pearson.

“It’s 5 a.m. and I’m ugly crying because of this show,” one fan tweeted.

“Everybody deserves to be loved by a Jack Pearson,” tweeted another.

“Who needs dumb boys to break your heart when you can watch #ThisIsUs.” tweeted a third person.

A Twitter spokesman said this week’s show received the most tweets since the series debuted, CNN reported.

When you survive the entire episode about Jack dying, but break down during the last scene between grown Tess & Randall 😭😭😭😭 #ThisIsUs — JM.🐢 (@jmacc_) February 5, 2018

#ThisIsUs you’ve did it again, this episode had me crying so hard, always cherish your loved ones! — Loreal Simms (@LorealSimms) February 5, 2018

it’s 5 am and im ugly crying because of this show #ThisIsUs — gabi | 145 (@jadedcoll) February 5, 2018

Everybody deserves to be loved by a Jack Pearson ❤️ #ThisIsUs @NBCThisisUs — Nicole Annarummo (@NicoleAnnarummo) February 5, 2018

Who needs dumb boys to break your heart when you can watch #ThisIsUs 😭💔 @NBCThisisUs — Ashlee Michelle (@aloveex3) February 5, 2018

i just wanna say that mandy moore delivered such a heartbreaking performance in this episode and she deserves so much appreciation for it #thisisus pic.twitter.com/aTjaUuuk0a — 4 (3) days bree (@50Shades0fDE) February 5, 2018

Just so everyone knows it....#JackPearson lives in all of our hearts. He’s you. He’s me. He’s Us. Thank you all for supporting our show. We love you all :) And this isn’t the end of Jack. Stay tuned. #ThisIsUs. MV — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 5, 2018

We'll find our strength to move forward. Join us Tuesday at 9/8c for another #ThisIsUs. pic.twitter.com/rB7VOLAwQS — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 5, 2018

#ThisIsUs is so incredibly written it’s crazy. Like they have one scene and you thinks it means nothing and it comes back 10 episodes later and you finally understand it and it’s makes you cry unexpectedly. — Kat.✊🏾 (@kadiskreations) February 5, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.