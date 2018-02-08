Thousands of laptops recalled due to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday tens of thousands of Lenovo laptops are being recalled due to a fire hazard.
Officials said about 78,000 ThinkPad X1 Carbon Laptops (5th Generation) in the United States are recalled as well as about 5,500 in Canada.
Anyone who has a Lenovo should immediately click here to see if their laptop is included in the recall and for assistance in locating the nearest authorized repair center for inspection and repair.
The products were sold at Lenovo.com, CDW, Insight, Connection, Zones, and to other PC resellers from December 2016 through November 2017 for between $1,100 and $2,600.
If the laptop is included in the recall, stop using it immediately, the CPSC said.
The CPSC said so far, no incidents of overheating have been reported in the United States.
For more information, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
