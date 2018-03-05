Tiffany Haddish wears $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress for third time at Oscars

When Tiffany Haddish said she would get her money’s worth wearing a $4,000 white Alexander McQueen dress, she meant it.
The comedian wore the dress for a third time at the Oscars Sunday night while presenting the awards for short subject and live action short film with Maya Rudolph.
People reported that Haddish first wore the dress to the “Girls Trip” premiere in July 2017. She then wore the dress when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in November.
“My whole team told me, ‘Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on ‘SNL.’ You already wore it. It’s taboo to wear it twice,’” Haddish said during her opening monologue on the sketch show. “And I said, ‘I don’t give a dang about no taboo.’ I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress costs way more than my mortgage. This is an Alexander McQueen. This is a $4,000 dress. I’m gonna wear this dress multiple times.”
On the red carpet, Haddish wore a traditional Eretrean dress in honor of her late father, who was from the east African country.
“My father is from Eritrea,” Haddish said. “He passed away last year, and he said one day I would end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars, to honor my people, so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans.”
