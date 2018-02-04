Tom Brady named 2017 NFL MVP

Tom Brady was named the NFL MVP in his 18th season with the Patriots during the NFL Honors show Saturday evening.
This is the third time in his career that Brady has earned the honor.
🚨🚨 TB12 = MVP! 🚨🚨@Patriots QB Tom Brady is the 2017 Most Valuable Player! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/sdRsLaECXn— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018
Players across the league praised Brady in his achievement.
"He deserves it," said Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "I think this is his third win that he's had; he's a phenomenal player, he's 40 years old, doing MVP is pretty good."
Former player and current analyst Shannon Sharpe:
"Tom Brady in 17 years as a starter has been in this game eight times, let that sink in. So basically every other year Tom Brady's playing for the Super Bowl."
