0 Tom Brady reportedly cuts short radio interview over remark about daughter

BOSTON - Tom Brady is reportedly re-evaluating his association with Boston sports radio station WEEI after a host on the station made a disparaging remark about his daughter last week.

In a Friday night show, host Alex Reimer made the remark while discussing the Facebook Tom vs. Time docu-series. While talking about the show, Reimer called Brady’s 5-year-old “an annoying little [expletive]” during her time in the opening of the first episode.

Fans of Brady and the station condemned the remark on Twitter, but it apparently went mostly unaddressed by the station until Monday morning.

When Brady joined the Kirk and Callahan show for his weekly segment on the air, he reportedly cut his interview short and said he was disappointed to hear the news of the remark.

Tom Brady says he’s “disappointed” and evaluating whether he wants to continue his weekly appearance on WEEI next year after Alex Reimer made a disparaging remark about his daughter Vivian appearing in “Tom vs Time” documentary. Patriots WEEI just announced a multi-year deal — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 29, 2018

He also apparently said he is now reconsidering appearing on the show again.

Brady recently signed a new contract with the show to make the appearances, and a host on Monday morning’s show said the station is "scrambling" to address the situation.

