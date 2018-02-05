Tom Brady to return for 19th season with Patriots

With rumors swirling hours ahead of the Super Bowl about Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s NFL futures, the veteran New England Patriots quarterback made it clear he is coming back for another season -- his 19th.
“You’re going to see me playing football next year,” Brady said, according to ESPN. “I don’t envision not playing. You’re at the end of the race but you’ve got your biggest mountain to climb right at the end. Hopefully all the lessons we’ve learned have allowed us to be at our very best for this moment and that’s what it’s going to take and that’s what we’re prepared for and that’s what I go out and expect our team to do.”
Brady’s wife likely won’t be happy after reportedly attempting to get him to consider retirement after last season.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}