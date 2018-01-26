Tom Brady will become oldest non-kicker to play in the Super Bowl

We all know by now that you can’t count out Tom Brady from being able to accomplish anything. That includes becoming the oldest player to do anything, especially if he continues to play as well as he has after turning 40 this season. Now, thanks to his “advanced” age, he’s going to break a Super Bowl record previously held by San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice.
When Rice played in Super Bowl XXXVII for the Oakland Raiders he was 40 years, 105 days old. At Super Bowl LII, Brady will be 40 years, 185 days old. This is a record for non-kickers, Just last year, Atlanta’s Matt Bryant was 41, while Matt Stover was 42 when he kicked for the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.
If Brady keeps playing at a high level for the next few years, he could surely take over the record and leave that pesky “non-kicker” tag off the next time he comes back.
