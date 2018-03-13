1 dead, several injured after tour bus falls off I-10 embankment near Alabama-Florida line

LOXLEY, Ala - One person died and several others were injured Tuesday morning after a tour bus traveling from Texas fell off an embankment on Interstate 10 near the Alabama-Florida line, according to multiple reports.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
LOXLEY, Ala - One person died and several others were injured Tuesday morning after a tour bus traveling from Texas fell off an embankment on Interstate 10 near the Alabama-Florida line, according to multiple reports.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}