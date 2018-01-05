Trader Joe's store in Michigan donates 35,000 pounds of food to shelter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A Michigan store donated 35,000 pounds of food to a local shelter after its refrigeration system failed Wednesday morning, WXMI reported.
The Trader Joe's store in Kalamazoo made the donation to the Kalamazoo Gospel Mission.
“They called us and we were able to mobilize a team within an hour that consisted of staff and volunteers,” said Greg Weaver, the mission’s director of food service.
Trader Joe's store captain Daniel Sorscher told WXMI that the company donates food daily to local shelters.
"Everything that we deem is able to be consumed safely we donate to our neighbors and we're really happy to participate in helping the community in that way," Sorscher said.
The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission provides three free meals daily, serving about 600 meals every day. Weaver said 95 percent of the mission's food comes from donations.
The mission was able to store most of the food, but also donated 4,000 pounds to 12 Baskets, a local food pantry, WXMI reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}