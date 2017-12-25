Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin received horse manure in package

0

LOS ANGELES - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin received a package over the weekend, but what was inside was less than festive.

According to NBC Los Angeles, a Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad arrived at Mnuchin’s Bel Air residence in response to the delivery of a suspicious package: a large box covered in wrapping paper.

The package was delivered to his Mnuchin’s neighbor, but was intended for him. Fearing the worst, the Secret Service also became involved in the incident.

The package was cleared later that evening after it became apparent that Mnuchin was sent a box full of horse manure, not explosives.

There was also a Christmas card with the present, which made references to Mnuchin, President Trump and the president’s tax bill. There were no threats inside the card.

Mnuchin was “made aware of the situation” as it progressed. He was inside his home at the time.

LAPD West Los Angeles Area Watch Commander Rob Weise reported that Mnuchin was not forced to evacuate his home. His street, however, was closed temporarily.

Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, Mnuchin’s neighbor and widower of the late Zsa Zsa Gabor, said he was stuck in his house for two hours because of the package.

“We have $50 million homes and we can’t move, we can’t get out,” he said. “That’s bad, they have to find another way.”

The Secret Service is investigating the incident.

Mnuchin was narrowly confirmed to his role in the administration by the U.S. Senate in February.

Since that time, he faced a brief scandal after his new wife, Louise Linton, bragged on Instagram about the couple’s travels. When an Instagram user expressed their distaste for taxpayer funds going towards their travel, Linton rudely called the commenter “adorably out of touch,” and accused her of sacrificing less than she and her husband do, as they pay more in taxes.

