Tripp Halstead recovering in the hospital

ATLANTA - Tripp Halstead, the young boy who was seriously injured after a tree limb fell on him in 2012, is once again in the hospital this New Year's Eve.
Tripp's mother, Stacy, posted on the family's Facebook page that the boy was taken to the hospital after experiencing a few "seizure-like" episodes.
According to his mother, doctors and the family thought he had Pneumonia after it showed up on an X-raym but now they say they are unsure of his condition. Test results from the doctor came back negative for the Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (commonly known as RSV).
On Oct. 29, 2012, strong winds from Superstorm Sandy blew down a tree branch and crushed Tripp’s skull while he was playing outside his Barrow County day care.
Halstead was 2-years-old when the accident happened.
