Troopers: Woman run over by own car while trying to escape cat attack

WEST COCOA, Fla. - A Florida woman was airlifted to a Brevard County hospital in critical condition Friday after she was run over by her own car while trying to fend off a house cat that was attacking her, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
No one witnessed the crash, but neighbors found the woman on the ground injured and called 911, said Lt. Channing Taylor, of the FHP.
According to neighbors and the woman, she had gotten in her vehicle and was about to back up when one of the neighborhood cats jumped in the car and “either bit her or scratched her, one of the two,” Taylor said. “She became distracted and fell out of the vehicle and was actually struck by her own vehicle.”
The victim was not identified.
