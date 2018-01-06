Trump tweets: I'm a ‘very stable genius'

0

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning, ripping reports that question his mental ability and writing that he’s a “very stable genius,” CNN reported.

In a series of tweets, Trump said “the Fake News Mainstream Media” are taking out “the old Ronald Reagan playbook” and questioning his fitness for office.

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” the president wrote. “I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!”

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Trump was responding to the claims made by author Michael Wolff in his new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” Wolff characterizes Trump as uninformed and at times erratic since he became president.

The White House has criticized the claims in the book, with press secretary Sarah Sanders calling it “complete fantasy.” Trump’s attorney already has sent a “cease and desist” threat to Wolff and his publisher, Henry Holt and Co.

Late Thursday, Trump took a shot at his former adviser, Steve Bannon, saying he had “lost his mind” while referring to him as “Sloppy Steve.”

