Wind causes truck to topple over on bridge in New England

NEWPORT, R.I. - The Pell Bridge in Newport, Rhode Island, is back open to some vehicles Friday afternoon after it was closed due to a crash during Friday's storm.
Police posted about the crash on social media, saying all lanes were closed while police cleared the site after a truck toppled over.
Newport-Pell Bridge closed to truck traffic due to high winds that caused this pic.twitter.com/CD6aBBCgxV— Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) March 2, 2018
Friday afternoon, officials said no high-profile vehicles or trucks are allowed on the bridge due to the weather - but all lanes are back open.
