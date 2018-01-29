0 Trump says he's not a feminist: 'I'm for everyone'

President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t go so far as to call himself a “feminist” during an interview with Piers Morgan, the news host revealed Saturday.

Morgan sent out quotes on Twitter ahead of the interview, which aired Sunday night on Britain’s ITV, writing: “President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist.”

The British television host went on to quote Trump, writing, “He tells me: ‘No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone.'”

The news comes during a worldwide conversation about sexual assault and women's rights.

Trump has been criticized for his treatment of women and has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct. Trump has denied the allegations.

On Friday, Morgan posted another quote from Trump, this time about a post the president had retweeted by Britain First, a far-right group: "I don’t want to be involved with these people. If you’re telling me they’re horrible racist people. I certainly apologize."

"I would certainly apologize if you'd like me to do that. I know nothing about them."



Morgan also asked Trump about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit. Trump replied, “Would it be the way I negotiate? No, I wouldn’t negotiate it the way it’s [being] negotiated … I would have had a different attitude.”

When Morgan asked him what he meant, Trump replied, “I would have said that the European Union is not cracked up to what it’s supposed to be. I would have taken a tougher stand in getting out.”

