0 Trump sends Democrats' Nunes rebuttal memo back to House committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump will send the Democrats’ rebuttal memorandum back to the House Intelligence Committee without releasing even a redacted version of it, according to news outlets.

>> Read more trending news

The memo was in response to the one drafted by Republican aides to House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), which contended the FBI and Department of Justice engaged in questionable tactics in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and into alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

.@realDonaldTrump says he cannot declassify Democratic memo pic.twitter.com/j9SWyFRByR — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) February 10, 2018

>> Related: Nunes memo: Controversial GOP memo alleging missteps in Russia probe released

The White House has asked the Justice Department to help revise the memo so it can be released, according to the Washington Post.

White House counsel Don McGahn said in a letter to the House Intelligence Committee that the Justice Department believes parts of the memo “would create especially significant concerns for the national security and law enforcement interests,” if released, the Post reported.

Trump will not approve of releasing Dem memo, per person with knowledge. Instead, he will tell legislators that memo needs changes before it could be released. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 10, 2018

Trump released the Nunes memo last week, which contained information purporting to show that the FBI and DOJ did not provide complete information when requesting a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant to watch one-time Trump campaign member Carter Page.

The Democrat’s memo, drafted by ranking House Intelligence Committee Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), reportedly quashed the claims made by the GOP, showing how the allegations were taken out of context.

>> Related: House Intelligence Committee votes to release controversial Nunes memo

The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday, like it did the week before on the Republican memo, to release the Democrats memo. President Donald Trump then had five days to decide whether to release the 10-page document. He did release the GOP memo, over the “concerns” of the FBI and DOJ.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.