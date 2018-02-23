Trump to speak at CPAC: What time, what channel, who else is speaking?

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday.
Trump is set to begin speaking around 10:05 a.m. ET at the gathering of conservative activists being held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center near Washington, D.C.
CPAC, hosted by the American Conservative Union, is held annually.
Trump has spoken at CPAC before – at the conferences held in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015. He skipped the conference in 2016 while he was campaigning for president.
Click here to read his speech from 2017.
Trump’s speech will be carried live by cable news networks. CPAC is being broadcast on CSPAN and CSPAN 2.
Here is the schedule of speakers for those following Trump on Friday:
- 11:55 a.m. – White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Small Business Administration Administer Linda McMahon
- 12:30 p.m. – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai
- 1:35 p.m. – Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- 2:00 p.m. – Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Ky.; Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.
- 3:35 p.m. – British politician Nigel Farage
The full CPAC agenda can be found here.
Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak on Friday, February 22, 2017. (Associated Press). AP
