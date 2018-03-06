Usher separates from wife Grace Miguel after two years of marriage

Usher is separating from his wife, Grace Miguel, after two years of marriage.
The couple mutually decided to separate and were together for nearly 10 years, Us Weekly reported.
“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”
Citing an unnamed source, Us Weekly reported that the pair had been separated for a couple of months.
In 2017, a woman, who later came forward as Quantasia Sharpton, accused Usher of giving her herpes. Reports claimed that the 36-year-old singer paid her $1 million to settle a lawsuit. TMZ reported that Sharpton, along with an anonymous woman and an anonymous man, filed a suit claiming they were never told about Usher’s diagnosis.
Usher proposed to Miguel, 48, who at the time was his girlfriend and business partner, in January 2015. They eloped in September of that year. Usher is parent to 10-year-old son Usher Raymond V and 9-year-old son Naviyd Ely, his children from his first wife, Tameka Foster.
Miguel and Usher had no children together.
