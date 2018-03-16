0 Utah student writes thank you notes instead of walking out of class

BOUNTIFUL, Utah - When her classmates participated in the national school walkout, a Utah middle school student decided to stay in class and write thank you notes.

Elizabeth Busdicker, a ninth-grader at South Davis Jr. High School in Bountiful, told KSTU that it was not an easy decision, but she believed she made the right choice.

“Some people walked past our classroom in the halls, kind of gave me these looks, but I just felt like I was doing the right thing standing up for what I believe in,” Busdicker said.

Busdicker said she does not agree with everything the school walkout stands for. “It's not just about stricter gun policies; it's about being kinder in our daily lives,” she told KSTU.

Busdicker said she wanted to convey some kindness in the thank you notes she wrote, believing that bullying is the core of the issue of guns.

“We wrote 17 thank you notes to 17 different people in our lives to honor their lives,”she told KSTU said.

Busdicker sent a picture to her parents showing her decision.

“Twenty six years in the United States Air Force,” said her father, Mike Busdicker. “I did that so I could protect the freedom and rights everyone in this country enjoys. That’s why I’m proud of my daughter, because she made her decision to stand up for what she believed in even though others were doing something different.”

