0 Valentine's Day 2018: 6 ways to eat for free or cheap

From flowers to a gift to dinner out, Valentine's Day can be an expensive holiday.

To help you save some money, these restaurants are offering some cheap or free Valentine's Day meals.

Hooters

If you're without a significant other this Valentine's Day – or even if you've found a new sweetie and want to score some free wings – participating Hooters locations will help you shred your ex. Shred online and print a coupon to take to the restaurant or bring in a photo of your former love and let Hooters shred it. In return, you can buy 10 boneless wings and get 10 free – and maybe a bit of catharsis. Learn more at www.hooters.com.

When you realize there's only 1 week left until #ValentinesDay and you're counting down the days until you can #ShredYourEx! Learn More: https://t.co/0zC05djVNd pic.twitter.com/rOPD5G6ni8 — Hooters (@Hooters) February 7, 2018

Fogo de Chão

If you make a reservation and dine at a participating Fogo's location anytime from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, you'll be able to save on a return visit. You'll receive a complimentary churrasco dining card that you can use next time you're in the restaurant. (As is usually the case, "certain restrictions apply.") Learn more at http://fogodechao.com.

Join us for Valentine’s Day and all week from Feb. 10-17 and receive a dining card for complimentary churrasco on your next visit. Visit https://t.co/4SsBgE2ACl for more information and restrictions. pic.twitter.com/QZty32ia3p — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) February 7, 2018

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Take advantage of the restaurant's "Qdoba for a Kiss" promotion, and you'll be able to buy one entrée and get one free at participating restaurants on Feb. 14. Bring your significant other to kiss, smooch a photo of your favorite celebrity on your cellphone or even pucker up to a burrito – anything goes!

On top of that sweet deal, from Feb. 6-28, if you share a kissing photo on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #QdobaForAKiss, Qdoba will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry. For more information, visit www.qdoba.com.

It's that time of year again. Get ready to celebrate your love of QDOBA and @nokidhungry on Valentine's Day. #QDOBAforAKiss pic.twitter.com/14Xga1csNk — Qdoba (@qdoba) February 1, 2018

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse offers a Valentine's Day meal for two at participating restaurants from Feb. 12-16. For a special price (which varies by location), a couple can share a Bloomin' Onion, choose two entrees (center cut sirloin, grilled salmon or Alice Springs chicken), two sides, two salads and cheesecake for dessert. Learn more at www.outback.com.

Fall in love with our Bloomin' Aussie Meal - a 4-course celebration for two! ❤️ Available February 11-14 pic.twitter.com/eygfPnff07 — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) February 11, 2018

California Pizza Kitchen

Enjoy a "Sweet Deal for Two" at participating California Pizza Kitchen locations from Feb. 10 to 14, and you'll get an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert from their special menu for $35. Choose from among three appetizers, 10 entrees or four desserts. As a further incentive, if you tag your sweetie or best friend in California Pizza Kitchen's Facebook post with the hashtag #CPKgiveaway, you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card. Learn more at www.cpk.com.

We’re toasting to your love --and delicious food! 😍🥂 Celebrate with our special Sweet Deal for Two menu, only for a limited time! Click below for details. https://t.co/0hADk7QUwi — CPK (@calpizzakitchen) February 8, 2018

Waffle House

Waffle House probably isn't the restaurant you think of when you're picturing a candlelit dinner with cloth napkins and tablecloths, but that's just what they're doing on Valentine's Day. You can enjoy alcohol-free champagne as the lights are dimmed, and choose from breakfast favorites or special offerings like ribeye and eggs. Many locations are participating, so check for your location's phone number and contact person for reservations. Learn more at ww.wafflehouse.com.

