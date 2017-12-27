  • Vanity Fair slammed for suggesting Hillary Clinton take up knitting, new hobbies for 2018

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Vanity Fair video suggesting former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton “take up a new hobby in 2018” is garnering online criticism, with some Twitter users calling for the public to cancel their subscriptions to the popular magazine.

    >> Read more trending news

    The video, posted on Vanity Fair’s Twitter account Saturday, is part of a series in which staffers on the magazine’s politics and business publications, with a glass of wine in hand, give politicians six New Year’s resolutions. Previous videos have targeted President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but the magazine appears to be receiving the most flak for its Clinton feature.

    Staffers suggested Clinton start working on a sequel to her latest book, take more photos in the woods, take up knitting or improvisational comedy — “literally anything that’ll keep you from running again,” Vanity Fair writer Maya Kosoff said.

    Since the election, Clinton has remained in the public eye, speaking out against Trump, the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and sexual harassment allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein. She’s been vocal about her concern over the health care bill as well as the future of the country.

    Days before Vanity Fair shared the video, The Hill reported that Clinton was considering her role in the 2018 congressional elections and focusing on her political group Onward Together.

    Twitter users were not pleased with the video, and many called out the magazine for being sexist and embarrassing.

    Some wondered why the magazine didn’t suggest hobbies for former male presidential candidates.

    The hashtag #CancelVanityFair has been tweeted thousands of times since the video was first shared.

    Former Clinton adviser Peter Daou blasted the magazine for insulting “one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States.”

    Another former Clinton adviser, Adam Parkhomenko, also chimed in.

    According to The Huffington Post, Kosoff, the Vanity Fair staffer who suggested Clinton take up volunteer work, knitting or improv comedy, responded to the criticism on Twitter Tuesday.

    “I don’t appreciate being taken out of context to make me seem super sexist,” she wrote. “This wasn’t a Hillary hit piece either, fwiw! We made silly new years resolutions for a bunch of politicians.”

    Kosoff’s tweets are protected, so only those that already follow her can view them.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories