  • Veteran firefighter collapses, dies hours after physical training

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year veteran of Georgia's Cobb County Fire Department died early Monday two hours after passing her physical training, officials said. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    “We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Firefighter Stacey Leigh Boulware during this difficult time,” Cobb County fire Lt. Dan Dupree said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Boulware, 44, responded to two incidents Monday, including a medical call that involved a full cardiac arrest, before she collapsed at Station 5 in Vinings, Dupree said. 

    >> Read the Facebook post here

    It is with great sadness that I inform you of a LODD today within the Cobb County Fire Department. We send all the best to the family, friends, brothers, sisters, and the department in their time of sorrow.

    Posted by Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services History on Monday, March 12, 2018

    She was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died

    Boulware had been with the department since June 1999. She was a longtime member of the Cobb County Fire Hazardous Materials Team and worked at various fire stations.

    In 2015, Boulware received the Firehouse Magazine heroism award for rescuing a trapped occupant from an apartment fire. She shared the award with the Cobb County Fire Department. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Veteran firefighter collapses, dies hours after physical training

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tour bus falls off I-10 embankment near Alabama-Florida line; multiple…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Jury selected in Noor Salman case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Craig Mack, 'Flava in Ya Ear' rapper, dead at 46

  • Headline Goes Here

    How barbershops can help trim high blood pressure in black men