Victoria Beckham says there is no Spice Girls tour

NEW YORK - Despite reports of a Spice Girls reunion that involved world tour plans, Victoria Beckham says it’s not happening.
“I’m not going on tour,” Beckham told Vogue UK. “The girls aren’t going on tour.”
Former Spice Girls member Emma Bunton posted a photo on Instagram with Beckham, Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C Feb. 2.
“Great catch up with my girls! #bffs always,” Bunton captioned the image. “The future is looking spicy!”
“It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely,” Beckham told Vogue UK. “I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.”
Related: Spice Girls confirm reunion is in the works
Although there is no tour, that doesn’t mean the group won’t be together in another capacity.
“There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for,” Beckham said. “What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”
In the meantime, Beckham is focusing on her clothing line. She was in New York over the weekend for a preview of her autumn/winter 2018 collection.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}